New Orleans Pelicans Star Breaks Silence on NBA Trade Rumors
The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to block out the negativity that comes with a 5-22 record, but the outside noise is becoming deafening. After winning 49 games last season, New Orleans hoped to be among the contending teams in the Western Conference. Instead, a myriad of injuries and inconsistent play have left the Pelicans with the worst record in the Conference.
Many experts predict New Orleans will be a seller in the upcoming trade market. Star forward Brandon Ingram's name has been tossed around frequently, with the former all-star forward playing on the last year of his contract. Ingram and the Pelicans could not agree on an extension this summer, with the former No. 2 overall pick wanting a max deal worth about $50 million per season.
NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer recently reported that the Pelicans are willing to entertain offers for everyone on their team except Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Yves Missi. That would include players like Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray possibly heading to another team this season.
McCollum addressed some of the rumors after practice on Wednesday, explaining how to block out some of the outside noise when preparing for games.
"Obviously we’re not doing well, so teams are going to be circling like sharks, trying to see who they can poach. Our team is maybe entertaining trades, maybe not – who knows? – but it’s about how you prepare."
McCollum arrived in New Orleans towards the end of the 2022 season, hoping that a pairing of him, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson would allow the Pelicans to compete for an NBA championship. Since then, the team has never made it past the first round of the playoffs and has been a Play-In Tournament team all three seasons.
Now, the Pelicans are undermanned, over the luxury tax, and searching for answers on the team's future direction. With the trade deadline looming in February, the front office will have significant decisions to make that will affect the team for the next few seasons.
The Pelicans travel to Houston for a matchup with the Rockets on Thursday evening.
