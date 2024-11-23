New Orleans Pelicans Star Could Make Injury Return vs. Indiana Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are reeling this season with a 4-13 record. Injuries have derailed a highly anticipated start to the year, and now the team hopes to get healthy before it's too late. Veteran guard CJ McCollum has missed significant time this season, but he thinks his return could be as soon as Monday against the Indiana Pacers.
New Orleans could definitely use his playmaking and three-point shooting ability on the court. Last season, McCollum set the franchise record for most three-pointers in a season with 239. The veteran completely changed his shot profile to help expand the Pelicans offense, which historically does not shoot many three-pointers.
When reporters asked if he thought he would play on Monday, McCollum smiled and said, "I hope so. I've been wanting to play for a while now, and hopefully, I'm ready to go on Monday."
McCollum was off to another solid start this season, averaging 18.8 points and four assists before being sidelined with a thigh injury. The injuries piled up on New Orleans all at once, with Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Zion Williamson, and Jordan Hawkins all going down quickly.
Hawkins is back from his back injury, and with the addition of McCollum and Trey Murphy III, New Orleans will have most of its deadly outside shooting together on the court. The Pelicans have an uphill climb with a second-to-last record in the Western Conference.
Last season, New Orleans finished with 49 wins, the second-most in franchise history, and was seeking back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time ever. The Pelicans have a lot of ground to make up if they want that to happen. New Orleans travels to Indiana to face the Pacers on Monday.
