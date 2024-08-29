New Orleans Pelicans Star Guard Seen as Someone Who Should Come Off Bench
When the New Orleans Pelicans made an aggressive move to land Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster deal this summer, that completely changed the outlook of this roster.
Adding a guard of his caliber gives this team a true ball-handler who can be the floor general that sets up others, while also being able to score 20-plus points himself.
This move undoubtedly made their ceiling much higher as they search for their first playoff series win under head coach Willie Green, but it also cost them depth at the center position that hasn't been solved at this point in the year.
The Pelicans were able to sign Daniel Theis in free agency, but he isn't a starting-caliber big man on a true championship contender, so it's likely this team fully embraces playing small-ball by putting Zion Williamson at the five for the majority of minute splits.
There are certainly going to be lineup decisions New Orleans has to figure out during preseason camp, but before they undergo their preparation for the upcoming campaign, others have started to project what they might decide to to this year.
One change Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report thinks the Pelicans should make is moving star guard CJ McCollum to the bench.
"McCollum is still a really good NBA player but will be 33 before the season begins. The Pelicans no longer need his ball-handling skills in the starting lineup with Murray on board and need to carve out a bigger role for Murphy, who's extension-eligible. If New Orleans doesn't trade [Brandon] Ingram, a starting five of Murray, Ingram, [Trey] Murphy, [Herbert] Jones and Williamson with McCollum as an offensive force off the bench is the best strategy to use to begin the 2024-25 season," he wrote.
That certainly makes sense on the surface.
Murray would be able to handle the primary point guard responsibilities, putting him on the floor with three-point specialist Trey Murphy III and elite defender Herb Jones.
Williamson at the five would certainly create driving lanes for all players in this lineup, allowing Brandon Ingram to work in the mid-range which is his specialty.
The only question is if McCollum would accept a reserve role.
He hasn't come off the bench since his second season in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.
That's something executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin and head coach Green will have to figure out if they want to go in this direction, but it's certainly an interesting idea that could help this team turn into a true contender in the Western Conference.