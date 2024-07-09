New Orleans Pelicans Star Linked to Two Recent NBA Champions
There have been rumors over the past few months that the New Orleans Pelicans could move Brandon Ingram for a player who better fits their needs. After trading for Dejounte Murray, it's uncertain if the Pelicans still feel that way, as Murray could be viewed as the missing piece to pair with Ingram and others.
If they get a deal they can't refuse, however, it could be the right decision to let the 26-year-old go to a different team.
Ingram is an excellent player, one who's on the edge of being a superstar. His inconsistencies at times keep him out of superstar talks, but when he's at the top of his game, there aren't many better in basketball.
That's exactly why plenty of teams around the league could be interested in acquiring the 20-plus point-per-game scorer.
William Guillory of The Athletic linked him to a new team "that could use Ingram to boost their title chances."
"Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks... could use Ingram to boost their title chances, but would have trouble assuming the massive financial risk of acquiring him."
While Ingram on the Milwaukee Bucks would be an interesting fit, it'd almost be impossible for the Bucks to make that trade.
Milwaukee is above the second-apron and would have to make moves prior to a trade for the forward before they could even think about landing him.
Ingram also makes $36 million per year, so it's tough to imagine a scenario where the Bucks are able to even get to his salary without moving Khris Middleton, who one could argue is the better player.
There are other teams who could use Ingram, especially the Golden State Warriors after losing Klay Thompson.
It's been well-reported that the Warriors are looking to make a trade to acquire a star, and he could be just that.
However, he's a completely different player than Thompson, which leads to some question marks about his fit on the roster.
Guillory added that Ingram didn't have a great encounter with Steve Kerr during his run with Team USA last summer, which shuts down those talks, too.
"Golden State is looking to make a splash (pardon the pun) this summer after losing Klay Thompson in free agency, but Ingram’s unpleasant experience with Team USA and Steve Kerr, the head coach of that team, in last year’s FIBA World Cup makes a long-term marriage seem unlikely."
It'll be interesting to see what happens, but Ingram might be on the team next year because there isn't a clear spot for him on a different team in the league.