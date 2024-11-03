New Orleans Pelicans Star Listed on Injury Report vs Atlanta Hawks
When the New Orleans Pelicans entered the 2024-25 NBA season, it looked like they were going to have an incredibly deep team filled with multiple stars. Unfortunately, as they face the Atlanta Hawks tonight, the team will be missing a plethora of those stars.
On Sunday night, the New Orleans Pelicans look to create their second winning streak of this early season. For the past two seasons, the Pelicans and Hawks have split their regular season series against each other. On this occasion though, the Pelicans will have to do it without CJ McCollum.
The New Orleans Pelicans have officially listed CJ McCollum as out against the Atlanta Hawks with a right adductor strain. He is expected to miss a total of 2-3 weeks for the Pelicans.
In four games this season, McCollum has averaged 18.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 steals on 45/38/67 shooting from the field. McCollum's numbers are a bit lower than last season, which are likely due to his decreased three-point shooting and free-throw shooting that would naturally increase over time.
As a member of the Pelicans, McCollum is averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 45/41/76 shooting from the field. While CJ McCollum has never been labeled as an All-Star, his offense is certainly comparable to one.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
