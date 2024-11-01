Pelicans Star Listed on Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a 2-3 start to the season, and their next contest comes against the 2-3 Indiana Pacers. They'll look to even out their record during the early stages of the regular season.
Injuries have been a hindrance for the Pelicans early in the season, and they're going to have to overcome that with their depth. As they take on the Pacers, the Pelicans are going to be without C.J. McCollum once again as they're struggling to keep their guard position healthy.
McCollum missed the team's most recent game against the Golden State Warriors, though he was available during the first four games of the season. He's dealing with soreness in his right adductor.
Not only is McCollum going to be out, but New Orleans will be missing four key rotational players. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are both dealing with injuries, and Dejounte Murray has been out since opening night after suffering a fracture in his left hand.
The Pacers have legitimate depth, so missing McCollum is certainly going to hurt. He's averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game throughout four appearances. Outside of a poor performance against the Warriors, he's looked very solid this season.
Keep an eye on Zion Williamson to carry the load for a shorthanded Pelicans squad as the Pelicans and Pacers tip off at 8 p.m. ET in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Linked to Intriguing Trade with Toronto Raptors