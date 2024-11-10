New Orleans Pelicans Star Makes Injury Announcement
The New Orleans Pelicans have not had an ideal start to the 2024-25 season, losing four straight and seven of their last eight. Star forward Zion Williamson has missed four games early into the new year and is now sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury.
The Pelicans have had very poor injury luck to start the season, with star guard Dejounte Murray getting injured in his debut, veteran guard CJ McCollum missing the last six games, defensive standout Herb Jones expected to miss multiple weeks, and rising star Trey Murphy III yet to suit up.
Finally, after a rough 3-7 start to the season, the Pelicans are expected to get one of their standouts back from injury. Murphy has announced that he will play in Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, making his season debut.
Via Christian Clark: "Trey Murphy says he’s playing tomorrow."
Murphy had a breakout sophomore season but has been phenomenal in each of the last two years. Since the 2022-23 season, Murphy has averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game on impressive 46.6/39.4/86.5 shooting splits.
Murphy is officially listed as "questionable" heading into the game, but is certainly expected to suit up.
Via Andrew Lopez: "If everything goes according to plan, Trey Murphy will make his debut tomorrow vs. Brooklyn."
Murphy, a prototypical 3-and-D wing, has been very valuable for New Orleans, earning a four-year, $112 million contract extension last month. The Pelicans desperately need Murphy back on the court, especially with the other injuries the team has been dealing with.
The Pelicans have 72 games to recover from their slow start, and getting their guys back on the court will be the easiest solution. Murphy does not have enough to solve all of New Orleans' problems, but will certainly fill some of their gaping holes on the perimeter.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors