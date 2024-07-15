New Orleans Pelicans Star Predicted to Officially Request Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have a tough situation on their hands with Brandon Ingram.
The 26-year-old is seeking a four-year, $208 million max extension, according to William Guillory of The Athletic, but the Pelicans have "made it clear" that they aren't interested in signing him to that type of contract.
It's fair for the front office to not want to do that, and it's also fair for Ingram to be seeking that type of money.
Despite the inconsistencies at times, he still averaged 24.7 points just two seasons ago. If it weren't for the questionable fit, he'd likely get the contract he's searching for. There are players around the league who make that type of money or more and aren't as good as the North Carolina native.
However, New Orleans has questions about what they're going to do with him in the future.
There have been plenty of rumors that the Pelicans are looking to trade him, attempting to find a player who better fits their needs. After landing Dejounte Murray, it's uncertain if they still feel that way. Maybe they believe Murray can be the missing piece on a team with Ingram.
But, with all of the uncertainty surrounding the situation, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report made a bold prediction.
"New Orleans, though, has made it clear time and again it doesn't plan to go that high. It's possible no one does, because if they did, they may have acquired him already. Still, Ingram clearly holds himself in high regard, and even though the Pelicans are making a business decision (quite possibly the correct one), he could interpret that decision as them not seeing him in the same light. That alone could be reason to want out."
It wouldn't be surprising to see the forward ask for a trade, and it's also possible that he's asked for one behind the scenes. New Orleans likely wouldn't make that known as it would kill his trade value further than it already seems to be, something astonishing to Ingram and most around the NBA.
A public trade request is a situation to watch out for over the next few weeks.
There's clearly something developing here, and if the Pelicans still don't love his fit with the roster, look for him to be traded to a team who thinks the star forward matches their plans.