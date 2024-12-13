New Orleans Pelicans Star's Frustrated Statement After Kings Loss
The frustration mounts for the New Orleans Pelicans as they drop their third straight game and fall to 5-21 on the season. It has been an up-and-down adventure for Trey Murphy III, who started this year on the sideline after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp in October. Murphy III agreed to an extension with the Pelicans before the season began, signing a four-year, $112 million deal to become a cornerstone of the team's future.
With injuries to Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, most thought he would get a chance to shine offensively this season, but it's been a rollercoaster ride. On Thursday, the former first-round pick seemed poised for a monster performance, scoring 16 first-quarter points against the Sacramento Kings.
However, Murphy III scored just five points the remainder of the game, including attempting just six shots after the first quarter. In the locker room, a visibly frustrated Murphy III spoke to the media about his feelings about the lack of production after the fast start.
"I just tried to play the right way I guess," he told reporters in the locker room. "Trying to find my shots elsewhere and try to be aggressive. I don't know what else to tell you."
Murphy III is averaging 18.2 points on 42% shooting from the field this season, but his lack of shots seems baffling, considering the Pelicans' injury situation. The former Virginia standout has only attempted more than 20 shots once in the past ten games, despite Ingram and Williamson not being available for those.
New Orleans ranks last in the league in points this season, and Murphy III's failure to get shots contributes to their porous record. With both Williamson and Ingram out indefinitely, the Pelicans only chance of winning is getting Murphy III involved offensively.
The Pelicans visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.
