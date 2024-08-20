New Orleans Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Gets Honest About Body Transformation
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been on an impressive weight-loss journey over the last few months. His weight has always been a popular topic of discussion as people wondered whether his body would hold up.
Unfortunately, the weight did seem to play a part in his injuries. Williamson has dealt with several lower-body ailments as a professional, dealing with foot injuries. Hopefully, that is something of the past.
Photos surfaced of Williamson at his summer camp showing him to be in what looks like the best shape of his life. He has set goals for what he wants to weigh once the 2024-25 season rolls around, as he is taking this transformation seriously.
Talent has never been an issue for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. But being able to showcase that talent consistently has been an issue because he has struggled to stay on the court.
Last season, Williamson played in a career-high 70 games. It was only the second time in five seasons that he didn’t miss at least half of the regular season games. The Pelicans are hoping that becomes the norm moving forward as the weight loss should help keep him healthier.
Williamson is reportedly down more than 25 pounds since December, which is when things took a turn. After New Orleans was blown out in the NBA Play-In Tournament by the Los Angeles Lakers, their star player was under the microscope.
Big-time NBA analysts such as Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith had some harsh criticisms of him. He has revealed previously their words played a part in him getting into shape.
"That was definitely a big moment for me," Williamson told reporter Christian Clark about the public outcry. “I didn’t look at anybody else. I looked at myself. I’ll take full blame for that."
"I wasn’t where I needed to be," he added. "I didn’t perform the way I needed to perform. I think it was one of those things I needed to experience because it definitely changed a lot for me during the season."
Williamson showed off that transformation at his summer basketball camp. He looks incredible, reportedly down to about 281 pounds with a goal of reaching 272 by the regular season.
That would be the least he has weighed heading into a season since at least high school. At Duke, he was listed at 285 and he was generously listed, in many people’s opinion, at 284 last season.