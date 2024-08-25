New Orleans Pelicans Still Have One Major Question to Answer Before Season
The New Orleans Pelicans made a major splash this offseason when they acquired Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. He will upgrade the team in several areas that they were weak in last season, such as late-game execution.
Having a playmaker of that caliber in the lineup will make life easier for everyone. A stellar defender, Murray fits right into the identity that Willie Green has built on that end of the court as well.
However, since that trade was announced, it has felt like another move would be coming down the pipeline. As currently constructed, the Pelicans have a major logjam on the wing and are lacking depth in the front court.
That leads to the biggest thing looming over the franchise heading into the 2024-25 season; what are they going to do with Brandon Ingram? How that situation is resolved is the biggest question remaining in the opinion of Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report.
There is a lot to unpack when it comes to Ingram. His contract situation certainly complicates things, as he is seeking a long-term deal that the two sides haven’t gotten close to an agreement for yet.
Ingram is seeking a massive contract, something that New Orleans has shown no appetite for paying. Unfortunately, that is also a major reason that other teams around the NBA don’t want to acquire the talented wing either.
In addition to the contract situation, there is a massive logjam on the wing. As Hughes noted, Willie Green will have an incredibly difficult decision to make with his lineups as a result.
“...What's more, New Orleans also has two players, essentially at Ingram's position, in Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones who make more sense next to superstar Zion Williamson. The Pels don't need Ingram—and reportedly don't even want him at his asking price.
This will be the story in New Orleans until Ingram either re-ups, gets traded or announces he'll play things out on an expiring deal,” Hughes wrote.
Trey Murphy is ready for an expanded role on this team. A starting spot should be his given his two-way skill set and the ceiling that he possesses. There are several levels that can be unlocked with more playing time.
Herbert Jones is one of the best defenders in the NBA and should not be removed from the starting five, despite some hints that may be the move. He is too important to Green’s defensive scheme and has been making strides offensively as well.
The logical decision is to move Ingram, but that is easier said than done. It takes two to tango on the trade market and right now, there isn’t a willing dance partner for the Pelicans.