New Orleans Pelicans Superstar Zion Williamson OUT for Season Opener Against Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans will be without their star player as they begin the new season Wednesday night.
Just a few hours before tip, the Pelicans announced that superstar forward Zion Williamson would not play in tonight’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls.
It was reported that he did not travel to the arena and remained home for the contest. It will be the third straight season that Zion Williamson will miss one of the first five game of the year for New Orleans.
The Pelicans are looking to start their season strong as they attempt to make it back to the postseason for the second straight year.
Williamson will look to return for the weekend.
They are set to play two games in the Pacific Northwest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Head coach Willie Green said he is hopeful that Williamson will make the trip with the team across the country when they head out tomorrow.
Of the 12 games the superstar missed last season, the Pelicans recorded a 7-5 record.
The game will feature former New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball for the Bulls. He will be making his return to the court for the first time since January 2021 after he's dealt with multiple season-ending injuries.
The Pelicans will tip off tonight at the Smoothie King Center against Chicago at 8 p.m. ET.