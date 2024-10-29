New Orleans Pelicans to Miss Warriors Superstar Guard Due to Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans can breathe a sigh of relief as they approach their coming back-to-back with the Golden State Warriors.
Long gone is the Warriors super team that wrought fear in the hearts of any and all opponents, but one member of that unit still remains in Steph Curry, who is still one of the deadliest three-point shooters the game has ever seen.
After suffering what first appeared to be an ankle injury in the Warriors' contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, a new development has come to pass in the land of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Per Shams Sharania of ESPN, Curry has strained his left peroneal, and he will miss the team's next two games, both coming against the Pelicans and will be re-evaluated on Friday.
This injury comes as a blow to Golden State, who let their other superstar, Klay Thompson, walk in free agency after last year, and has begun the year with a bang as part of another super team with the Dallas Mavericks.
New Orleans is no stranger to injuries, either, as two of their six best players currently find themselves out of action in Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray, so this looks to be a contest between two teams that are not at their best.
While it does make facing the Warriors that much easier with one less weapon to worry about, the Pelicans surely wish for a speedy recovery for the well-beloved superstar and hope that he can return to the court sooner rather than later.