New Orleans Pelicans Urged to Consider Blockbuster Trade with Nuggets
The 2024-25 NBA season is coming up quickly. With that in mind, teams are running out of time to make roster moves. One team to keep an eye on could be the New Orleans Pelicans.
Coming into the offseason, Brandon Ingram was heavily predicted to end up getting traded. At this point in the offseason, he is still with the Pelicans.
While the two sides could come together and work out an extension, it seems likely that New Orleans would still be open to a potential trade if the right one came up.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report has suggested that the Pelicans could consider a blockbuster trade with the Denver Nuggets.
In their suggested trade, New Orleans would send Ingram to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, and a 2031 first-round pick that is top-five protected.
Porter would be an extremely good replacement for Ingram if this trade was worked out.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Denver, Porter ended up averaging 16.7 points per game to go along with 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 48.4 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 39.7 percent of his three-point attempts.
Ingram, on the other hand, averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent on three-point attempts.
Clearly, the Pelicans would be losing a little bit of scoring potential. But, they would be adding much better three-point shooting which could be a better fit alongside Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and C.J. McCollum.
Nnaji wouldn't make much of an impact outside of being a depth piece if New Orleans kept him. Adding a future first-round pick would be very valuable in trade discussions or to add young talent down the road.
All of that being said, this is pure speculation and the two teams haven't been reported to have had these trade discussions.
Even though it's unlikely that this trade will ever come to fruition, it's an intriguing idea. The Nuggets would be forming a lethal "Big Three" with Ingram, Nikola Jokic, and Jamal Murray. That could be of interest to them.
It seems likely at this point in time that Ingram will begin the season with the Pelicans. However, that could change the second a team comes in with the right trade offer.