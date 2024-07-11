New Orleans Pelicans Urged to Consider Free Agent Forward
While the majority of the big moves have already been made in NBA free agency, there are still a few quality options available. For the New Orleans Pelicans, there are a couple of players who could be potential players to fill out roster depth.
Right now, the biggest need that the Pelicans have is at the center position. They currently have Daniel Theis as their best potential option to start.
Unfortunately, there are no legitimate starting centers available in free agency. New Orleans might have to look into a potential trade to acquire their starting center. One trade option could be Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton.
Despite not having a potential starting center to target in free agency, the Pelicans should explore adding more roster depth.
ClutchPoints recently took a look at some potential targets for New Orleans. One name that was suggested is veteran forward Thaddeus Young.
"Young was a buyout pickup by the Phoenix Suns this spring after being dropped by the Toronto Raptors. Fans were calling for more minutes almost immediately, though that may be an indictment on Drew Eubanks. Others have called the 36-year-old an Old Testament wisdom-filled book on the shelf. Willie Green would enjoy the chance to squeeze one last productive year out of the New Orleans native."
While Young is now 36 years old and hasn't played a sizable role in the last three years, he's still capable of playing when his number is called.
In 33 games last season, Young averaged 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
Young isn't going to come in and be a key impact player. However, he can buy into his role, play it when called upon, and be a good veteran presence in the locker room. Every team needs those kinds of players if they're truly wanting to contend.
A few of the other options that were listed included JaVale McGee, Mike Muscala, and Precious Achiuwa. Those would be solid additions as well.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the offseason has in store for the Pelicans. They could still entertain a potential Brandon Ingram trade. New Orleans could still make a splash, but focusing on bringing in quality depth to round out the roster seems like the most likely course of action.