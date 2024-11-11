New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The very shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight in a game they shouldn't lose. Both teams have a combined 12 players listed on the injury report.
The New Orleans Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Karlo Matkovic, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray.
Zion Williamson is out due to a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out due to a low back strain, Herb Jones is out due to a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out due to a G League assignment, CJ McCollum is out due to a right adductor strain, Trey Murphy III has been upgraded from probable to available, and Dejounte Murray is out due to a left-hand fracture. Brandon Ingram is listed as available.
The Brooklyn Nets have five players listed on their injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaylen Martin, Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford, and Dariq Whitehead. Bojan Bogdanovic is out due to left foot injury recovery, Jaylen Martin is out due to a G League two-way, Day'Ron Sharpe is out due to a left hamstring strain, Trendon Watford is out due to a left hamstring strain, and Dariq Whitehead is out due to a G League assignment.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
