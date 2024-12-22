New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets Official Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans defeated Denver earlier this season 101-94, but that was without Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. This season, the Nuggets come into the matchup at 14-11, while the Pelicans are 5-24, the worst record in the Western Conference.
New Orleans released its injury report before Sunday's Nuggets matchup, and several key players remain listed. The Pelicans are again without their two best players, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Four total players are ruled out for New Orleans, including their two biggest stars.
Joining Ingram (ankle) and Williamson (left hamstring strain) are Jose Alvarado (left hamstring string) and Karlo Matkovic (low back spasm). The injury report was the same on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets list four players on their injury report, including Vlatko Cancar (knee) and DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon) who have been ruled out. Dario Saric is questionable for the matchup, while Christian Braun is probable.
The Pelicans have lost their last six games and are on a five-game home stand. With the season already in doubt, there is much speculation about what the Pelicans will do next. Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and there are rumors the Pelicans may look to trade the former all-star before the deadline.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
