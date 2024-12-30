New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans will try to avoid a double-digit losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening. New Orleans has lost nine straight games for the second time this season and sits last in the Western Conference with a 5-27 record. Los Angeles currently has the sixth-best record in the conference despite not having their best player, Kawhi Leonard, play this season.
Leonard is close to returning to the team and was recently assigned to the team's G League team for additional practice time. He will miss Monday's game against the Pelicans and is targeting a return after the New Year. Both teams released their injury reports ahead of the matchup Monday evening.
New Orleans announced that the same four players were out as in their previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jose Alvarado (hamstring), and Karlo Matkovic are all ruled out. Alvarado went through a full practice session on Sunday for the first time since his injury, and the team is hopeful he can return in the next couple of days.
The Pelicans list rookie center Yves Missi as questionable for the game with a mid-back contusion. Missi took a hard fall in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies but returned to the game in the third quarter to finish the contest. The Pelicans' first-round pick in this year's draft has been one of the few bright spots on the team, leading all NBA rookies in double-doubles, total rebounds, and rebounds per game.
On the Clippers' side, Leonard, Terance Mann (finger fracture), and P.J. Tucker remain out for Los Angeles. Trentyn Flowers and Cam Christie are both out on G League assignments. Los Angeles is 7-7 on the road this season, while the Pelicans are just 4-13 at home this year.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
