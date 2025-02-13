New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Pelicans Scoop

The Pelicans and Kings are facing off in a back-to-back against each other

Feb 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
After a disappointing finish on Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans get a second chance at defeating the Sacramento Kings on a back-to-back tonight.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, they'll be missing a few more key players on Friday night, than they were in their previous matchup.

The Pelicans have a whopping seven players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Boston Jr., Keion Brooks Jr., Jamal Cain, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Kelly Olynyk.

Zion Williamson is out due to return to competition training.

Brandon Boston Jr. is out due to a left ankle sprain, Keion Brooks Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, Jamal Cain is out due to a non-COVID illness, Herb Jones is out due to a right torn rotation cuff, Dejounte Murray is out due to a right Achilles rupture, and Kelly Olynyk is out due to not being with the team.

The Pelicans have been absolutely decimated by injuries throughout the entire season, and their once hopeful season has turned into a nightmare.

The Sacramento Kings only have two players listed on their injury report: Devin Carter and Isaiah Crawford. Zach LaVine is listed as available.

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine
Feb 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Both Devin Carter and Isaiah Carter are out due to being in the G League. In terms of actual injured players, the Kings have none on Friday night as they face off against the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.

