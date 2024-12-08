New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans visit San Antonio on Sunday evening for a matchup against the Spurs. New Orleans has won just one road game this season and lost nine of their last ten games. The injuries are piling up, including forward Brandon Ingram, who injured his ankle in Saturday night's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Spurs, New Orleans released their injury report. Ingram will miss the game and is out indefinitely with the sprain, adding to the list of players out for the Pelicans. Six players in all are ruled out for New Orleans.
Joining Ingram on the list is Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain), Jose Alvarado (left hamstring string), Jordan Hawkins (lumbar spine annual fissure), Karlo Matkovic (low back spasm), and Daniel Theis (neck spasm). Forward Javonte Green is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness.
Meanwhile, the Spurs list two players on their injury report, including star forward Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 Frenchman has missed the last two games with a back injury. Wembanyama last played in Tuesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns and is questionable for back soreness in Sunday's game.
San Antonio also lists backup guard Tre Jones as out with a shoulder sprain. The Spurs are 11-12 on the season but have lost three straight games. Sunday's game is the first matchup between these teams this season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST
