New Orleans Pelicans Waive Sharpshooter in Most Recent Roster Move
At this point in the offseason, there isn't much the New Orleans Pelicans can do to change their roster barring a shocking blockbuster trade.
Their decision to pull off one of the biggest moves of the summer when they landed Dejounte Murray in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks gave this team a new look with a formidable backcourt, but a scarce front court.
And while Brandon Ingram trade rumors were all the rage, it looks like the All-Star will be back with the Pelicans to play out the final year of his contract before his upcoming free agency.
There are still players available on the market who New Orleans can add, evident by their signing of Javonte Green, but in their latest offseason move, they decided to move on from one of their sharpshooters.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Pelicans have waived Matt Ryan.
In 28 games with the team last year, he averaged 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds with a 45.1 percent shooting clip from three-point range in 13.9 minutes per contest.
He was claimed off waivers by New Orleans on Oct. 22, 2023 when the Minnesota Timberwolves released him just two days prior. Ryan signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans before inking a standard deal with them in mid-April.
The 27-year-old went undrafted in 2020 after spending time at Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and then Chattanooga to close out his college career. Eventually joining the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate for the 2021-22 season, he was able to make his NBA debut a year later with the Boston Celtics.
Ryan has spent time in four different NBA organization in his professional career, and he'll now be looking for his next home ahead of the upcoming campaign.