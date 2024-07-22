New Orleans Pelicans Young Star Shares What Role Dejounte Murray Will Have
It was clear this offseason that the New Orleans Pelicans needed to make a move to upgrade their roster after making the playoffs twice in the three years under head coach Willie Green, but have failed to advance each time.
The biggest thing that surrounds this franchise is the health of Zion Williamson.
When the superstar is available and on the court, this team is one who can truly contend in the Western Conference, but when he has missed prolonged periods of time, the roster construction has prevented them from truly being a threat.
Relying on Williamson's health is dangerous.
After multiple injuries have kept him on the sidelines, his availability should be viewed as a surplus so that if he is on the floor, the Pelicans can play like one of the best teams in the league, and if he's out, they still have an opportunity to compete.
Landing Dejounte Murray is viewed as the first step in doing that.
The one-time All-Star and All-Defensive First Team player brings an element to their offense and defense that should boost the overall profile of this team. Not only have they added someone who is elite at one particular thing, but his playmaking ability that's seen him average 21.5 points and 6.3 assists per game the past two years will make this offensive unit even more potent.
There were some questions about what role he might have in New Orleans, though.
CJ McCollum was the primary ball handler last season with Brandon Ingram and Williamson also having the ability to create. With Murray in the mix, it was thought he would have the ball in his hands the majority of the time, but that wasn't a given.
However, the Pelicans young star Trey Murphy revealed how they are going to use their high-profile summer addition on the "Roommates Show" with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
"He's also a point guard, which is something we looked to get in the offseason," he bluntly stated.
That seems to suggest Murray will be the primary ball handler, moving McCollum back into the off-ball role that he had throughout the majority of his career.
Williamson and Ingram, if he's still on the team, likely will also be playmakers who can create for themselves and their teammates, but Murray will be the one who triggers the offense.