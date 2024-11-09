New Report on Criminal Charges Against Los Angeles Lakers Player
Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes has been at the center of some very serious allegations. In 2021 while playing for the Pelicans, Hayes was accused of hitting his girlfriend in an allegation that led to him getting arrested for domestic violence charges.
Now, in a shocking turn of events, a new report has come out from ESPN stating that the NBA has never even spoken with Hayes' former girlfriend Sofia Jamora. The report comes out as a shock, because there's been an ongoing investigation around Hayes, and speaking to his ex-girlfriend should have been at the top of the list.
"They didn't follow up with me," Jamora's attorney Waukeen McCoy said. "If they were actually doing a thorough investigation, they would have reached out to her lawyer and obtained info from us."
The NBA claims that they've reached out multiple times to reach out to Jamora's other attorney Laura Stone. Regardless of if they have or haven't, it's clear that something more should be done.
Hayes' case was re-opened when TMZ leaked a video of the 2021 altercation between Hayes and Jamora. The video was very difficult to watch, with Hayes both assaulting and spitting on Jamora. The shocking nature of the video prompted the NBA to re-open their investigation on Hayes.
"As previously stated, the video has prompted us to reopen our investigation of this matter," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. "We are also aware of and have been monitoring the pending civil litigation. We will not be providing details on our investigative process."
It's very clear that this case won't be going away any time soon, but it's also clear that more needs to be done in terms of figuring out every detail. Hopefully, the NBA can truly get to the bottom of it.