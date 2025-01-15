Pelicans Scoop

New Report on Ex-Pelicans Starter Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

A recent report has revealed the asking price for a top LA Lakers trade target.

The LA Lakers have hit an odd point in their 2024-25 campaign, losing their last three games as they sit in seventh place in the West with a 20-17 record.

As one of the most desired destinations in the league, the Lakers seem to always be at the forefront of trade rumors, especially as they constantly look for ways to improve their roster around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

One recent name that has emerged as an intriguing option to bolster LA's frontcourt depth is Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto recently reported on the Lakers' interest in the Wizards big man.

"The Lakers will continue to try and acquire Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas or another backup center on the trade market with their remaining future second-round draft capital," Scotto wrote.

Valanciunas, 32, most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans before moving to D.C., headlined by an incredible 2021-22 season where he averaged 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

A new report has revealed exactly what the Wizards are asking for in exchange for their standout center, and it seems to be right in LA's budget. The Athletic's Josh Robbins and David Aldridge reported that the "maximum" the Wizards will be able to get for Valanciunas is two second-round picks.

The Lakers could desperately use an interior force like Valanciunas to help their bench, especially at a discounted value of two second-round picks.

