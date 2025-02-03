New Report on Golden State Warriors' Interest in Zion Williamson Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans are 12-37 this season, which is a disappointing result. They finished with 49 wins last season, the second-most in franchise history. Now that their playoff hopes are gone, the NBA trade deadline is the team's focus on improving their future assets and financial flexibility.
The Pelicans are over the luxury tax for this season and will make a move to get under the tax line. Brandon Ingram's name has been associated with being traded before the deadline, with his contract expiring at the end of the year. However, a new report from NBA insider Brett Siegel suggests Zion Williamson's name is on the radar for the Golden State Warriors.
"The Warriors have made it their priority to get Curry more help in order to make a serious playoff push late in his career, resulting in several superstar talents emerging as trade targets. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and LaMelo Ball are among the vast group of All-Star talents the Dubs have internally discussed before the trade deadline."
Golden State is trying hard to pair Steph Curry with another all-star-level player this season. The Warriors are 24-24 and in danger of missing the Play-In Tournament as the 11th seed currently. Williamson and Ingram have been all-stars in this league, but both suffer from availability concerns because of injuries.
Williamson has played in only 13 games this year after calf and hamstring injuries kept him off the court. Meanwhile, Ingram is still sidelined with an ankle sprain he suffered on December 7th. A move to trade for him would be risky for any team without assurances he will sign a long-term deal. The former No. 2 overall pick reportedly wants a maximum contract worth $50 million per year.
Williamson signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans in 2022, and last season turned the corner from a health perspective, playing in a career-high 70 games last year. The trade deadline ends this Thursday afternoon.
