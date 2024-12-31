New Report On Kings-Pelicans Trade Talks Before Mike Brown's Firing
The recent firing of former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown caused quite a stir around the basketball world. Brown was fired after a 13-18 start to the season despite winning the Coach of the Year Award two seasons ago after leading the Kings to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years.
Many speculated there was a rift between star guard De'Aaron Fox and Brown, leading to the coach's dismissal early this season. A new report by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne revealed members of the Kings organization wanted to keep Brown around, even trying to facilitate moves to improve the team.
Per Shelburne, the Kings explored trades for multiple different stars, including New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
Via Shelburne: “The Kings inquired about Chicago's Zach LaVine, New Orleans' Brandon Ingram, Brooklyn's Cam Johnson and Washington's Kyle Kuzma, league sources said. They looked at smaller moves, 'just to change things up,' as one source put it. They even asked Brown if there were moves to make with the roster or the staff that might help, sources said.”
Ingram has been in the middle of much trade speculation since failing to agree on an extension with the Pelicans this past offseason. The former No. 2 overall pick is playing on the final year of his contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
The Pelicans reportedly shopped Ingram in the offseason, but few suitors were willing to offer a deal for the reported $50 million per season he requested. Ingram cut ties with his agency, Excel Sports Management, earlier this season to sign with Klutch Sports. The former all-star is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and has not played since December 7th.
New Orleans has the worst record in the NBA at 5-27 and are currently on a nine-game losing streak.
