New Report on Shocking Devin Booker Meeting Before Suns-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a huge win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.
Zion Williamson had 27 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in the win over the Suns; however, he wasn’t the leading scorer across the game. The leading scorer was Devin Booker, who finished the contest with 36 points while also having 7 assists and 9 rebounds.
Despite the valuable effort from Booker, Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer had something to say.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Budenholzer reportedly stunned Booker by telling him he was too vocal.
Via @ChrisBHaynes: "Sources: Weeks ago Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called a meeting with Devin Booker imploring he tone it down vocally, leaving the star shocked. Inside that meeting which provides context to Booker’s postgame remarks on communicating."
It’s not every day that you hear of a player being too vocal, as one of the main parts of playing basketball is communication. Being a leader is necessary, and by nature, with Booker being the all-time leading scorer in the Suns franchise history, he is expected and will be a leader for a team that needs his leadership.
Booker is averaging 26.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 46/35/90 from the field. The former 13th pick has helped the Suns to only a 27-32 record, losing 7 of their last 8 contests.
The Suns will have a chance to redeem themselves against the Pelicans as they play each other for the second night in a row. The game start time is set for around 9:00 PM EST on Friday night.
