New Team Interested in Major Trade for Jimmy Butler
The rumor mill surrounding the NBA trade deadline is getting hot and heavy for the New Orleans Pelicans. After a report last week suggested the Toronto Raptors may be interested in Brandon Ingram, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Pelicans are interested in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Heat and Butler are currently at odds, with the team suspending their star for conduct detrimental to the organization.
Butler was seeking a long-term deal with the Heat, but the two sides could not agree on a contract. The six-time all-star has a player option for around $52 million next season but would be an unrestricted free agent after that. Miami has suspended Butler three times this season and is looking to move him before the deadline.
"The extent of New Orleans' interest was not immediately clear, but sources say that a firm offer from the Pelicans would be built around the $36 million expiring contract of Brandon Ingram", Stein writes.
"It is believed that the prospect of acquiring a player of Ingram's caliber would certainly get the Heat's attention, given that Miami is openly motivated to make the playoffs this season (as explained in detail here) even if it is successful with its goal to find a trade that rids them of Butler before the NBA's trade deadline next Thursday at 3 PM ET."
Ingram is in a similar scenario to Butler, as he and the Pelicans could not agree on an extension. The former all-star forward will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Pelicans are looking for a trade partner. If the star forward opts into his massive deal next season, New Orleans would have to figure out how to absorb Butler's contract.
The Pelicans are already over the luxury cap for this season, so a move is inevitable to get under the tax line. Ingram is scheduled to make around $36 million this season, so a deal involving Butler may require another team involved to shed additional salary. The Pelicans are currently 12-36 on the season, the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
