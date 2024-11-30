NFL Legend Blasts NBA Star Zion Williamson's Weight
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been subject to criticism throughout his six-year career. Fans, analysts, and internet personalities have criticized his diet and court availability. His latest detractor is former NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who claims the responsibility for Williamson's demise falls squarely on his shoulders.
Sharpe hosts the popular Night Cap show with fellow ex-NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and the two spoke about the issues with Williamson's weight and injury history in New Orleans. The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end took a different approach than former Pelicans center Demarcus Cousins, who thinks the organization and city of New Orleans play an issue with Williamson's health.
"Everyone wants Zion to get in shape except Zion. Everyone wants Zion to have discipline except Zion", Sharpe said on his show. "So how can I want something, how can the team want something more for him than he wants for himself?"
Williamson is injured again after playing only six games this season. He suffered a hamstring injury that has sidelined him indefinitely, and there is no timetable for his return. Last season, he played a career-high 70 games, although he injured his hamstring against the Lakers in the team's Play-In Tournament game. Williamson missed the playoffs again as the Oklahoma City Thunder swept New Orleans.
The two-time all-star signed an extension with the Pelicans in 2022 that included clauses requiring Williamson to meet certain weight standards. Recently, Zion parted ways with his agency, CAA, and will seek new representation. New Orleans is 4-15 on the season, marking them with the worst record in the Western Conference.
The Pelicans lost to the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.
