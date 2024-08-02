Oddsmaker Predicts Winning Season for New Orleans Pelicans This Year
The New Orleans Pelicans have a few question marks heading into this season.
Still, one major sportsbook is projecting a solid season for them as FanDuel has set their over/under of wins at 45.5 wins heading into the year.
That would secure a third-straight winning season for the Pelicans, something they haven't done in franchise history.
New Orleans made a splash trade this summer when they acquired dynamic two-way guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. He is coming off a career-high 22.5 points per game last year and made over 200 three-pointers.
The Pelicans gave up some depth in the deal, sending backup bigs Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller, versatile defender Dyson Daniels, and E.J. Liddell, plus two first-round picks.
The Pelicans also lost Jonas Valanciunas in free agency, leaving them thin in the frontcourt.
New Orleans hopes they have addressed that position for the future after drafting center Yves Missi from Baylor and signing veteran Daniel Theis to a one-year deal.
Still, the Pelicans are now lacking height and will often need to employ small lineups to be most effective on the court.
Rumors swirled this offseason about whether they would trade former All-Star forward Brandon Ingram after he and New Orleans had not settled on his contract extension. Ingram enters the final year of his deal and is eligible for a max extension worth four years and $205 million.
The Pelicans are reportedly unwilling to offer Ingram the max and have been gauging interest behind the scenes for the young forward.
The Pelicans came off a successful regular season last year, winning 49 games, the second most in franchise history. Zion Williamson had the healthiest year of his career after he played in 70 games. Ingram also maintained relatively good health, playing in his most regular season games (64) since his rookie year.
The injury bug hit them at the most inopportune time.
For Williamson, he injured his hamstring against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Play-In Tournament. The injury sidelined Zion for the remainder of the season and prevented him from playing in his first-ever playoff series.
Ingram hyperextended his knee a couple of weeks before the campaign ended, but was able to return for the Play-In Tournament and playoffs, though he didn't seem like the player he was before the injury. He averaged just 14.3 points on 34.5% shooting from the field, and the Pelicans were quickly swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This season, New Orleans will need to rely on health and a talented roster consisting of Williamson, Ingram (assuming he isn't traded), Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III to navigate a crowded Western Conference.