Oklahoma City Thunder Make History Against Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans dropped their 8th straight game after a 137-101 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City jumped out to a fast 13-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. The Pelicans had no answer for Oklahoma City's three-point shooting on Monday night.
New Orleans came into the game ranked 16th in the league in opponent three-point shooting. This was a strength of New Orleans in previous seasons when the team was in the top three of opponent three-point shooting the last two seasons. Oklahoma City set a franchise record for three-pointers made in a game with 27.
Despite the record set by the Thunder, no individual player made more than four threes from beyond the arc. 11 different players converted from the three-point line on Monday, and the Thunder was +51 from the three-point line. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points in just three-quarters of play.
Trey Murphy III continued his strong play this season with a team-high 23 points. The former Virginia standout moved into third place on the franchise-made three-pointers list, passing recently traded forward Brandon Ingram. New Orleans traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors last week in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and a first—and second-round pick.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are on a roll and in first place in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City has won their last six games by an average of 25 points per game and has the best net rating since the 1998 Chicago Bulls. The Thunder host the Miami Heat on Wednesday, while the Pelicans return home to face the Sacramento Kings.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors