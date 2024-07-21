One Perfect Trade for New Orleans Pelicans to Move on from Brandon Ingram
Rumors have been circling around the New Orleans Pelicans all offseason long about a potential trade involving star forward Brandon Ingram.
While no deal has been made yet, the Pelicans are still seemingly interested in moving Ingram. The forward's camp has also gotten involved in searching for a potential trade destination.
Looking around the NBA, there is one particular team that stands out as a perfect landing spot for Ingram. That team is the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers are looking to work their way into serious contention in the Eastern Conference. With Donovan Mitchell now locked up long-term and the new move to sign Evan Mobley to a max extension, making a move for a player like Ingram would make a lot of sense.
All of that being said, what could a potential trade between New Orleans and Cleveland look like?
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jarrett Allen, Georges Niang, Dean Wade, 2025 Second-Round Pick, 2027 Second-Round Pick, 2029 Second-Round Pick
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Brandon Ingram
In this trade, the Pelicans would finally get Jarrett Allen, who they have been very high on for years. Allen would be the center that New Orleans desperately needs.
Allen is coming off of a 2023-24 NBA season that saw him average 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 63.4 percent from the floor.
Ingram, on the other hand, would give the Cavaliers the star power they need. He had a big season last year as well, averaging 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 49.2 percent from the floor and knocked down 35.5 percent of his three-point attempts. His presence would take a lot of pressure off of Mitchell.
Being able to add depth pieces like Niang and Wade would be valuable for the Pelicans as well. The three second-round picks would add future assets for New Orleans.
Acquiring Ingram without giving up a first-round pick would have to be intriguing for Cleveland.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Ingram. If the Pelicans can't find a trade partner, they might consider signing him to an extension and keeping him on the team. That wouldn't be ideal, but it could happen.
Expect to continue hearing trade rumors involving Ingram in the coming days. He still seems likely to move and the Cavaliers would be an ideal landing spot.