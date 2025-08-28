Only One Team Predicted to Finish Below Pelicans in NBA Western Conference
For a team that looked like they would be one of the most exciting up-and-coming rosters in the NBA a few years back, the New Orleans Pelicans still have not lived up to their potential.
Is it because of health and availability? In most instances, yes. But that does not mean that it cannot be a part of the problem.
Injury Struggles
The 2024-25 season for the New Orleans Pelicans was primarily defined by their stars' inability to stay on the court.
Several key players dealt with injuries, but the most concerning was once again Zion Williamson. He played in only 30 games during the season due to a variety of issues, including hamstring and back injuries, and was shut down in March.
Dejounte Murray was acquired in a trade before the season, but his season was cut short after he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon on January 31st, 2025, playing in just 31 games.
Brandon Ingram was limited to only 18 games with the Pelicans before being traded to the Toronto Raptors.
Trey Murphy III enjoyed a breakout season despite the number of injuries on the team, but he too suffered a shoulder injury in March that sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Herb Jones, the dynamic wing defender for New Orleans, underwent surgery in February to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, which also ended his year.
Where Do the Pelicans Stand?
Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin is no longer with the organization. He has been replaced by Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, who made significant changes during the 2025 offseason.
New Orleans traded CJ McCollum for Jordan Poole, drafted guard Jeremiah Fears and forward Derik Queen, and signed Kevon Looney to a contract in free agency.
Bringing back the central core of the team, including players such as Williamson, Murphy III, Jones, Yves Missi, and others, will keep them competitive if healthy. However, will it be enough to return to the postseason in a loaded Western Conference?
ESPN insiders predicted the 2025-2026 Eastern and Western Conferences in the NBA, and had the Pelicans in "The bottom five" category.
In fact, only the Utah Jazz were selected to finish worse in the upcoming season, who are widely considered the worst roster in the league.
They wrote, "New Orleans added Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears and still has Zion Williamson. But can Williamson stay healthy?" Health remains the biggest question, but if the Pelicans can stay healthy, they should have a shot at being a sleeper team for a postseason spot.
