Pelicans Announce Huge Injury Update for Key Starter
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a nightmare 2024-25 campaign, losing their last nine contests to fall to 12-41 on the season. The Pelicans have battled through a barrage of injuries and traded star forward Brandon Ingram at last week's deadline, as now all they can truly look forward to is having a lottery pick in the 2025 draft.
After announcing that star point guard Dejounte Murray would miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, things have managed to get even worse for the Pelicans.
Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin announced that he expects starting forward Herb Jones to miss the remainder of the season due to a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder.
Initially, Jones was ruled out "indefinitely" by the Pelicans, but now the standout 26-year-old will likely be sidelined until next season. Coming off his first All-Defensive appearance, Jones was expected to take a huge leap, but his season was cut short after just 20 games.
Through his 20 appearances this season, Jones averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 steals, continuing to be one of the league's top defensive stars. The Pelicans now have just two starters still in the lineup from the beginning of the season, as the entire franchise is likely ready to move on from this disastrous campaign.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors