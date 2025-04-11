Pelicans Announce Signing of Former Knicks Guard Before Heat Game
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a disastrous 2024-25 season, sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference with a 21-59 record, but have managed to find a few bright spots along the way.
With just two games left in their season, the Pelicans are giving a veteran point guard another chance. After signing 31-year-old guard Elfrid Payton to two 10-day contracts, the Pelicans are granting the talented point guard a standard NBA contract, keeping him in New Orleans through the end of the season.
The Pelicans made an announcement for the recent signing.
"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Elfrid Payton to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Payton, 6-4, 202, has appeared in 522 NBA games (402 starts) across nine seasons with Orlando, Phoenix, New Orleans, New York and Charlotte. Selected 10th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Payton holds career averages of 9.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per contest.
"This season, Payton has appeared in 22 games (seven starts) with New Orleans and Charlotte, averaging 3.5 points, 6.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per contest."
Payton has spent time with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, and Pelicans, but had a couple of his best seasons with the big-market New York Knicks.
Through 16 appearances and five starts for the Pelicans this season, Payton is averaging 4.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, becoming a much-needed veteran playmaker for this severely shorthanded New Orleans squad.
The Pelicans are set to face the Miami Heat on Friday night, giving Payton a strong opportunity to shine after earning a new contract.