Pelicans Coach Gets Honest About Zion Williamson Decision vs Grizzlies
The New Orleans Pelicans dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday evening after a 107-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. New Orleans had one final chance to tie the game, but a Kelly Olynyk three-point attempt missed as time expired. Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson was not available to play under return-to-play conditioning guidelines.
Williamson has not played in any back-to-back games since returning from a hamstring injury on January 7th. The two-time all-star missed 27 straight games during that stretch, plummeting the Pelican's playoff hopes in his absence. New Orleans played Saturday night against the Houston Rockets, and Williamson played 28 minutes in the loss.
Pelicans coach Willie Green was asked pregame about the decision to play Williamson on the road but not at home on the second night of a back-to-back. Coach Greem said the team considered it, but it didn't happen this time. New Orleans has three back-to-back game scenarios for the rest of this season.
The Pelicans are trying to end an injury-filled, turbulent season with any positivity, and keeping their star healthy seems to be a top priority. Williamson has sustained a hamstring injury in each of the past three seasons. The former No. 1 overall pick played a career-high 70 games last season but injured his hamstring right before the team made the playoffs.
New Orleans traded away former all-star Brandon Ingram this season, so the team's unquestioned best player is Zion Williamson moving forward. With a top pick in next year's draft a certainty with the team's 17-48 record, New Orleans is being cautious with him for the remainder of this season.
