Pelicans Coach Makes New Statement on Zion Williamson's Injury
On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans return home to face the Brooklyn Nets at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and just announced its best player, Zion Williamson, is sidelined for an indefinite amount of time with a hamstring strain.
Williamson headlines an injury list that includes Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and Jordan Hawkins, who are all out for Monday's matchup. Speaking with reporters ahead of this game, Pelicans head coach Willie Green revealed the latest on Williamson.
"We’re grateful that it’s not season-ending, it’s not career-ending," Green said. "Everybody is going to continue to work together to try to come up with a resolution to get our guys back on the floor, and get them on the floor healthy."
One bit of good news for the Pelicans is the return of sharpshooting guard Trey Murphy III, who will make his season debut against the Nets. Murphy III missed the first ten games of the season after injuring his hamstring during the team's training camp in October.
Without Murphy, the Pelicans have struggled mightily in their three-point shooting.
New Orleans is second-to-last in the league in three-point attempts and is nowhere near their goal of 40 attempts from distance per game. Murphy III immediately solves that issue with his three-point prowess. The former Virginia standout is one of four players in franchise history to make over 200 three-pointers in a season.
The Nets enter this game against New Orleans 4-6 on the year after losing their last two games. New Orleans has won the last three of four games against the Nets. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CST in New Orleans.
