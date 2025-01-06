Pelicans Coach Makes Significant Zion Williamson Injury Announcement
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has missed the last 27 games after injuring his hamstring on November 6th against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team listed him out indefinitely so the two-time all-star could start his rebab and return to play. Recently, the team announced he's progressed past his rehabilitation and was beginning to do court work.
The former No. 1 overall pick has appeared in six games this year, averaging 22.7 points and eight rebounds per game. Without their star, the Pelicans' offense has struggled mightily, ranking near the bottom in points per game and currently having the worst record in the Western Conference
After practice on Monday, head coach Willie Green revealed that Williamson's practiced for the first time in 5-on-5 drills, and there was 'a chance' he could play this week.
New Orleans has back-to-back home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
This is a significant update, as it indicates Williamson's return is nearing. The star forward reentering the lineup would immediately boost the team's offensive ineptitude, which has been displayed for much of this season.
Many thought this would be Zion's breakout season after he played in a career-high 70 games last year before injuring his hamstring during a Play-In Tournament game. Williamson scored 40 points in that game before exiting late in the fourth quarter of the Pelicans' loss.
That flash of brilliance was what Pelicans' fans hoped to see the majority of his almost six years in the league after the team drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft. However, injuries have held him back from his true potential, with Williamson missing more than half of his team's games since entering the NBA.
Tip-off for Tuesday night's game against the Timberwolves is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
