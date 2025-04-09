Pelicans Coach Willie Green Reacts to Unexpected Michael Malone Firing
The NBA world was shocked on Tuesday with the sudden firing of Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone. His firing comes with the playoffs starting in about a week, and the Nuggets currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings. Malone spent the last ten seasons as Denver's head coach, guiding them to an NBA championship in 2023.
Malone was a former New Orleans assistant when the team was called the Hornets back in 2010. Afterward, Malone became the head coach of the Sacramento Kings before taking on the head role with the Denver Nuggets in 2015. New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke to reporters pregame about Malone's firing and the landscape of coaching in the NBA.
"I'm appreciative, but it's a very weird landscape for coaching in the NBA in my opinion" Green said. "You try to do what you can to try to help the team the best way you can, but it definitely leaves some questions." Green is in his fourth season with the Pelicans, and this year is his worst with New Orleans.
The Pelicans have the second-worst record in the Western Conference after winning 49 games last season and qualifying for the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Most of the team's failures are due to the many injuries the Pelicans suffered. New Orleans has lost six players to season-ending injuries, including star forward Zion Williamson, who only played in 30 games this season.
With the season less than a week away, the Pelicans are focused on a top draft pick in next year's draft to prepare for a rebound season next year.
