Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Coach Willie Green Reacts to Unexpected Michael Malone Firing

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green reacts to Denver Nuggets firing Michael Malone

Terry Kimble

Mar 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA world was shocked on Tuesday with the sudden firing of Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone. His firing comes with the playoffs starting in about a week, and the Nuggets currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings. Malone spent the last ten seasons as Denver's head coach, guiding them to an NBA championship in 2023.

Malone was a former New Orleans assistant when the team was called the Hornets back in 2010. Afterward, Malone became the head coach of the Sacramento Kings before taking on the head role with the Denver Nuggets in 2015. New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke to reporters pregame about Malone's firing and the landscape of coaching in the NBA.

"I'm appreciative, but it's a very weird landscape for coaching in the NBA in my opinion" Green said. "You try to do what you can to try to help the team the best way you can, but it definitely leaves some questions." Green is in his fourth season with the Pelicans, and this year is his worst with New Orleans.

The Pelicans have the second-worst record in the Western Conference after winning 49 games last season and qualifying for the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Most of the team's failures are due to the many injuries the Pelicans suffered. New Orleans has lost six players to season-ending injuries, including star forward Zion Williamson, who only played in 30 games this season.

With the season less than a week away, the Pelicans are focused on a top draft pick in next year's draft to prepare for a rebound season next year.

Related Articles

Cooper Flagg Joins Zion Williamson On Exclusive NCAA List

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Published
Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Pelicans Scoop Writer

Home/News