Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye was the Pelicans' No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

May 19, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; EJ Liddell talks to the media during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The forward tore the ACL in his right knee while playing against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter of a Summer League game on July 11. At Ohio State, Liddell was durable in this three-year collegiate career by playing 92 of 94 games in Columbus.

Liddell's two-way contract will help the Pelicans keep and evaluate the talented 6-6 player. In his junior season at OSU, he averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game. He led Ohio State in scoring, rebounding, and blocks that season.

According to the Pelicans, they have 17 signed players on the roster, including two two-way players.

