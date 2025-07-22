Pelicans Executive Gets Honest On Zion Williamson's Future
The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the most puzzling teams this offseason, especially with all the different reports coming out on them. While it seemed as though the team was exploring trade options for wings Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, it now seems as though they remain in the long-term plans of the franchise.
After drafting both Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen in the lottery this offseason, questions still continue to circle around the future of Zion Williamson in New Orleans. A dominant player when healthy, he's lacked availability throughout his career. Speaking with the Pelicans executive, Spotrac's Keith Smith got the intel on where the organization stands with him.
“Zion is still our guy. If he wasn’t, we could have waived him for like nothing on the books. We could have reset everything. But we believe in Zion. He wants to make it work, and so do we. This partnership hasn’t even come close to reaching our best yet,” the Pelicans front office executive told Smith.
Williamson was impressive in the games he played this past season, averaging 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds on 56.7% shooting from the field. He even managed to log his first two career triple-doubles, showing that he can be a facilitator if needed.
Looking at his contract, Williamson is under contract through the 2027-28 season. However, Williamson's contract is easy for the Pelicans to get out of due to its non-guaranteed nature. But for now, it looks as though the Pelicans will try to build around their former first-overall pick.
