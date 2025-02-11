Pelicans Executive Gets Honest on Zion Williamson Suspension
The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled throughout the 2024-25 season, sitting in last place in the West with a 12-41 record, the second-worst mark in the NBA. The Pelicans have dealt with extreme injuries and are likely ready to get this nightmare season over with, but another year with star forward Zion Williamson has officially gone to waste.
Williamson has already missed 36 games this season, one being from a suspension handed to him by the Pelicans organization. In January, Williamson was late for a team flight, resulting in a one-game suspension.
Now, a month after the suspension, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin reflected on the Williamson decision.
"For us internally, it wasn't that big a deal," Griffin said. "It was what the rules called for and what came next. We give everyone a player handbook at the beginning of the year... Zion is no different than anyone else."
Williamson, 24, is averaging 23.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists through just 17 appearances this season. The Pelicans desperately need their All-Star forward healthy to be able to make some noise in a very tough Western Conference.
Williamson took responsibility following the suspension, apologizing to everyone in the Pelicans organization who was impacted by his mistake. The front office and Williamson seem to be moving past the mistake, downplaying the one-game suspension he faced last month.
