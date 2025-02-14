Pelicans Executive Reveals Honest Thoughts After Major Trade
The NBA was shaken at last week's trade deadline, with a few franchise-altering trades that shocked many. All-Stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, De'Aaron Fox, and Zach LaVine were all traded, and that is just the start.
The New Orleans Pelicans traded away All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors, as another franchise cornerstone gets moved. Ingram spent six seasons in New Orleans, averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists through 305 appearances.
Ingram had one All-Star selection and two playoff appearances with the Pelicans, a couple of feats that are fairly rare for the New Orleans franchise.
Following the blockbuster trade, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin had very high praise for Brandon Ingram.
"What we lost in Brandon Ingram is one of the best players in franchise history," Griffin said. "More importantly to me and my staff, one of the best human beings I’ve ever met in the NBA. Someone who has a beautiful spirit and is a beautiful human being. He and his family committed himself to this community in a way few players ever have, and we are incredibly grateful for that."
The Pelicans believed they built a roster that could compete in the West with a core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones. Then, the Pelicans were plagued with injuries, and their 2024-25 season became a throwaway. With Ingram set to his unrestricted free agency this summer, the Pelicans had to move him.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors