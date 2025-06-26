Pelicans Executive's Honest Jeremiah Fears Statement After 2025 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans have been full of surprises so far this offseason. First, the Pelicans made a huge trade to acquire Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards, parting ways with veteran guard CJ McCollum in the process. Then, on Wednesday's draft night, they made two more big moves.
The Pelicans selected Jeremiah Fears seventh overall on Wednesday night, and traded up to take Derik Queen 13th overall shortly after. The Pelicans have put together a solid rookie duo to build upon their young core moving forward.
"His combination of size, speed, pace, shot-making and shot creation gives him significant long-term upside, as he can get anywhere on the floor to create for teammates, finish skillfully or draw fouls," ESPN's Jonathan Givony posted about Jeremiah Fears.
After the draft, new Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars talked about Fears' short-term outlook in New Orleans.
"I don't know if he's starting or not yet. Training camp, summer league, I don't know," Dumars said. "We love the talent. We love his makeup of who he is. One thing I never do with my coaches or anyone else is put limitations like, 'Oh, we gotta take it slow.' Let's find out where he is. If he's ready to go, let's go with him."
Fears, 18, is an incredible talent and was likely the best player available at the 7th pick for New Orleans, and it is smart for the Pelicans organization to take things slow with their young prospect. Luckily, the Pelicans do not need Fears to be a high-impact player right away, but he will be a huge help down the line.