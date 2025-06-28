Pelicans First-Round Pick Gets Honest About Draft Night Criticism
NEW YORK — Derik Queen's surname is a near-perfect match to one of New York City's five boroughs. When he was called by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, he was in Brooklyn.
"I really wasn't sure where I was going to end up," the Maryland center admitted, "but I am glad how it worked out. (New Orleans was) one of my favorite spots. I wanted to end up here ... I kept bugging my agent, and it all worked out."
Last season, Queen averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 53 percent shooting from the field in 36 appearances. He was projected to be drafted in the late lottery, which held true. The surprising part ended up being his destination.
Instead of being routed to the Atlanta Hawks, Queen was traded to New Orleans to join Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears on a squad featuring Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole.
New Orleans' decision to trade back into the lottery for Queen drew heavy criticism, but while the Pelicans look to climb back into Western Conference relevance — an effort spearheaded by new president of basketball operations, Joe Dumars — they view any movement as good movement.
Williamson has a new running mate, the Pelicans have a pair of rookies to add to their roster, and Queen has based motivation to prove Dumars' skeptics wrong.
Seems like plenty of movement.
"I don't think anyone in that class is ever going to be better than me," Queen said. "Most of those guys I beat on in high school. (I'll) just beat on them next year and make Joe look like a genius."
Queen will compete for minutes at center with All-Rookie Second Team selection Yves Missi, whom the team selected 21st overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, with a chip on his shoulder, Queen will look to prove the Pelicans' decision right.
