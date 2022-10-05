Pelicans, iHeartRadio New Orleans Announce Agreement

The radio broadcast team features play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini, who begins his fourth season with the Pelicans, and color analyst John DeShazier, who returns for his eleventh season with the team. Erin Summers returns for her second season as sideline reporter, while studio host Gus Kattengell will provide the latest updates from pre-game, halftime and post-game live from the radio studio at the Smoothie King Center.

The agreement also includes a weekly radio show featuring exclusive interviews with Pelicans coaches, executives, and players, as well as guests from around the league. The weekly radio show will air every Thursday night starting at 7:00 p.m., except when there are schedule conflicts with Pelicans games.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting season with the New Orleans Pelicans. From live play-by-play on 99-5 WRNO to our shared passion for the city, a partnership with the New Orleans Pelicans is a natural fit across our eight brands,” said Tori Kahl, Area President for iHeartMedia New Orleans.

“We are excited to be the audio partner of the New Orleans Pelicans, this aligns with our continued commitment to deliver sports content to our listeners across the country, timely and conveniently,” said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartMedia Sports. “Sports fans are passionate about their teams, and our stations in New Orleans will keep listeners informed with can’t miss content throughout the season.”

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in New Orleans across multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with 3 billion app downloads and more than 160 million registered users.

Fans can download the Pelicans Mobile App presented by Verizon to listen and watch Pelicans games, enhance your game experience, plus enjoy exclusive content 365 days a year, including stats, breaking news, analysis, podcasts and much more. Additionally, fans can tune in to any of the Pelicans’ radio affiliate networks across the Gulf South. For more information on the nearest Pelicans radio affiliate, please visit https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/broadcasting.

*Announcement courtesy of New Orleans Pelicans organization.