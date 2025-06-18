Pelicans, Lakers Predicted To Land Senior Guards In 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is a week away, with the two-day event set to have 59 names called as they'll look to chase their dreams in the NBA. While some teams like the Brooklyn Nets own four first-round picks, some teams won't even be picking till the second round. However, that doesn't mean that you still can't find high-value players in the second.
While the flashy picks in this draft will be freshman stars like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, there's still immense value in targeting older prospects who can contribute right away. NBA Finals players like Andrew Nembhard and Jalen Williams both played at least three years in school, and ESPN predicts the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans to land senior guards in their latest mock draft.
With the Pelicans' newly acquired 26th overall pick, ESPN has them selecting Nique Clifford out of Colorado State. Clifford impressed for the Rams this past season, averaging 18.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.4 APG, and 1.2 SPG, displaying an all-around skillset. A player who has drawn comparisons to Josh Hart, he could be an instant rotation piece for New Orleans next season.
Diving into the second round, ESPN has the Lakers selecting Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis with the 55th overall pick. After beginning his career at Gonzaga, Sallis transferred to the Demon Deacons and became one of the best guards in the country. His decision to return for his senior season definitely dropped his stock, but he could very well be a rotation piece by his second year.
Even though examples like Payton Pritchard and Josh Hart lead many to think these seniors have huge pop potential, the Pelicans and Lakers would likely be happy with Clifford and Sallis just turning into solid rotation pieces.
