Pelicans Make Announcement on Brandon Ingram Trade to Raptors
After months of waiting, the New Orleans Pelicans have officially traded their former All-Star forward Brandon Ingram.
Ingram's trade had become the uncomfortable conversation in the room of will they won't they throughout the entire season. As it turns out, the team decided to pull the trigger and send him to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and multiple draft picks.
The New Orleans Pelicans made an official announcement on the trade on Thursday night.
“Brandon Ingram has been an instrumental part of our team on and off the floor,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “He has left an indelible mark on our program and the entire Pelicans family. We are grateful for his contributions to our organization and the New Orleans community. We wish BI and his family all the best as they continue their NBA journey.”
While it was a bittersweet moment for New Orleans to say goodbye to Ingram, they received a solid haul in Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick. The team also made an announcement on the new players they received from Toronto.
“We are excited to add both Bruce and Kelly, two well respected, high basketball IQ veterans who have competed at the highest levels throughout their careers. Both bring winning pedigrees to our locker room while Bruce brings championship experience,” added Griffin.
The New Orleans Pelicans begin a new era starting on Feburary 6, and the team will look solely to Zion Williamson to lead it.
