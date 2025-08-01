Pelicans Make Announcement On Former Celtics, 76ers Guard
The New Orleans Pelicans added further depth on Tuesday, signing guard pick Jaden Springer to an NBA contract. Springer, a former first-round draft pick out of Tennessee, was waived by the Utah Jazz after Summer League despite making 17 appearances for the team last season.
The 22-year-old began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, who drafted him 28th overall in 2021. He made 50 appearances and three starts across two and a half seasons with the team before being traded to Boston, where he most notably averaged 5.5 points in four appearances during the 2024 playoffs as the Celtics won their first NBA title since 2008.
The 6'4 defensive specialist has made 110 appearances and six starts total in his career, with averages of 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Perhaps Springer's most productive stretch in the NBA was a 32-game run with Philadelphia to start the 2023-24 season, where he averaged four points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game.
He was similarly productive in his brief time with Utah last season, putting up 3.8 points, two rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
Springer played his first two seasons of high school ball at Rocky River in Mint Hill, North Carolina, before transferring to prep powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his junior and senior campaigns. He eventually reached five-star status and climbed to the No. 17 overall ranking in his high school recruiting class, eventually committing to Tennessee ahead of his senior season in 2020.
Springer was productive for the Volunteers in his lone season with the team, finishing his collegiate career with an average of 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. His performance earned him a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team, although the Volunteers were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed after being upset by No. 12 seed Oregon State.
A 15-year-old Springer went viral for his performance at Stephen Curry's camp in 2015, even impressing the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP himself. That moment helped put Springer on the map as one of the big-time recruits in the Class of 2020 and served as a springboard for his eventual selection as a McDonald's All-American a few years later.
Springer eventually had his moment against Curry in the NBA as well, limiting the future first-ballot Hall of Famer to just one made field goal on 34.2 offensive possessions in February 2024.
Related Articles
Lakers Insider Discusses Potential Zion Williamson Fit With Luka Doncic
Ex-NBA Champion Criticizes Clippers' Signing of Chris Paul