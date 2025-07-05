Pelicans Make Announcement On Free Agency Signings
The New Orleans Pelicans made some surprising moves on draft night, like selecting Jeremiah Fears seventh overall, then trading up for the rights to Derik Queen at pick 13. While Fears is an undeniable talent, Queen has some legitimate question marks around his game and how it will translate to the next level.
Many people were shocked about the move to give up next year's unprotected first-round pick for Queen, given the uncertainties around how good New Orleans will be next season and Queen's game in general. However, the Pelicans are making new moves to bolster their young core, regardless, including two new signings.
The Pelicans have officially announced the signings of free agent guard Trey Alexander and undrafted free agent center Hunter Dickinson to two-way contracts.
"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Trey Alexander and center Hunter Dickinson to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed," the Pelicans announced.
Alexander, 22, was the NBA G League Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game with the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.
Dickinson, 24, played five years in college with the Kansas Jayhawks and Michigan Wolverines, where he was a three-time All-American and consistently one of the best big men in the country. The 7-foot-1 talent is an intriguing prospect and could undoubtedly help New Orleans as a rookie.
The Pelicans have now filled all three of their two-way spots for the 2025-26 season.